City of Minot approves proposed 2022 budget

The 2022 City of Minot budget has now been proposed.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, the proposed mill was set at 123.57. It’s currently 121.29.

The reason for the proposed increase, according to the city, is due to a change in how the Homestead and Disabled Veterans Tax Credits are calculated.

For example, on a home valued at $187,000, homeowners would pay $1,039 in property taxes.

During the meeting, City Manager Harold Stewart discussed the challenges they faced this year due to COVID-19. He also discussed the 18 new job openings the city would like to fill, which include police, fire and public transportation.

Mayor Shaun Sipma and the City Council members approved the proposed budget unanimously. The entire proposed budget will be available on the city’s website Tuesday morning. The budget needs to be approved by the beginning of October.

There will be a first reading of the 2022 budget on Sept. 18, where community members can come and ask questions or voice concerns.

Phone calls and questions to the city or any of the council members are also encouraged before Sept. 18.