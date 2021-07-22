City of Minot holds open house to show designs of new city hall

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new City Hall is on the horizon in the Magic City.

City officials and architects held an open house Thursday to answer any questions the public had and people could look at blueprints of the building’s new design.

City Engineer Lance Meyer says this project has been in the works for a while and is excited to get construction starting soon.

Starting here sometime probably sometime later this fall, maybe like November potentially right after the first of the year, kind of depends on when things get bid,” he said. “It’s about a year build so move-in date would be the end of ’22 or early ’23 for city staff.”

Meyer says the biggest concern was moving dispatch to a different building out of flood danger.

The new city hall will be in the old Wells Fargo building, downtown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories