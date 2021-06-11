City of Minot putting together mural to remember 2011 Mouse River Flood

City officials are giving an opportunity to commemorate a most memorable time for thousands of people. The City of Minot is collecting pictures from people in the area to put together a mural.

The Resilient Together event is honoring 10 years of resiliency and community after the devastating 2011 Mouse River Flood.

People from the area are asked to submit pictures online. Public Information Officer Derek Hackett said this is a way to remember the bad and good from the past decade.

“We want people to go through their photos, scrapbooks and tell the stories of the last 10 years whatever it may be,” Hackett said. “Doesn’t have to be photos of the flood it could be photos of anything that jogs their memory of what was before and what is now.”

The deadline to submit pictures is Monday, June 14, 2021. The mural will be on display the week of the flood’s 10-year anniversary and it will travel to other surrounding communities in the future.

To submit pictures for the mural you can visit Mouse River Anniversary.