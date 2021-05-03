City of Minot to end rapid COVID-19 testing

The City of Minot is ending its rapid COVID-19 testing Friday.

The end of rapid testing at Fire Station 1 comes after Gov. Doug Burgum’s emergency declaration was lifted on April 30.

According to a press release from the city, ending the declaration eliminated the remaining pandemic-related executive orders, therefore the City of Minot would no longer be reimbursed for costs related to the testing at the station.

First District Health Unit, Trinity Health and other health care providers will continue to offer COVID-19 testing.