City of Minot to offer free dumping from Dec. 27-Jan. 8

The City of Minot will offer free dumping at landfills between Dec. 27, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022, to help residents dispose of waste accumulated during the holidays.

Residents can dispose of trash at the landfill free of charge by bringing a current water bill.

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 14, the city will also provide dumpsters at two locations to help residents dispose of live Christmas trees. The dumpsters will be at Site #7 located at 16th Street SW and 16th Avenue SW and at Site #3 located at 11th Street NW and 4th Avenue NW. The city will also pick up Christmas trees that are placed near garbage cans.

Live trees are shredded for mulch, so City of Minot Sanitation Superintendent Josh Kraft asks that all lights, decorations, bags and stands be removed before dropping them off.

The landfill will be open from Dec. 27-31 and Jan. 3-8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.