City official discusses safety measures in place to prevent train accidents

In the area where the train fatality took place, there is a quiet rail zone — meaning trains cannot honk their horn while traveling through intersections, like the one on 5th where the 21-year-old was struck.

But officials say other safety improvements were put in place to ensure people aren’t crossing, like a quad gate system that closes off both sides of the street going North and South.

Also, pedestrian gates were put in to block anyone walking through.

“A crash or an incident, we look to see if there’s things we could improve and ultimately there’s engineering solutions, there’s enforcement solutions and there’s education solutions that can help mitigate that risk for the public. Ultimately we can’t engineer a perfect system,” explained Gabe Schell, a City of Bismarck Engineer.

Schell says the reason the crossing isn’t completely blocked off is because you might barricade someone inside the crossing.