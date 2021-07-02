Clay Jenkinson joins Good Day Dakota to discuss new book

This morning, Clay Jenkinson joins Good Day Dakota to discuss his new book “The Language of Cottonwoods: Essays on the Future of North Dakota.”

Jenkinson is known for his work as a humanitarian scholar, columnist, creator of the Theodore Roosevelt Center at Dickinson State University, and his nationally syndicated radio program and podcast “The Thomas Jefferson Hour.”

The Language of Cottonwoods: Essays on the Future of North Dakota is Jenkinson’s 14th book. Eric Sevareid (the famous CBS News Journalist from North Dakota & one of Jenkinson’s hero’s) called North Dakota, “a large rectangular blank spot in the nation’s mind.” In other words, it’s not a very distinguished state.

“I love this state, I’ve loved it all my life, and I’ve been trying to understand it. And, now we’re at a crossroads. The old family paradyme that has really been the basis of North Dakota since 1889 is changing. We’re moving toward robotic agriculture, to industrial gigantism, and it’s not clear what happens to the family farms and the communities that supported them. And, of course, the energy boom has been a remarkable and mostly good thing for North Dakota, but we all see the handwriting on the wall. That we’re going to be moving globally to a post-carbon world, or a less carbon world, and what that means for North Dakota is unclear, so this book is a lovesong to North Dakota, it’s my favorite book of all the books I have written but it is also an attempt to kind of wrestle with these problems. What is North Dakota going to look life 50 or 75 years from now,” asked Jenkinson.

We will have more on Clay Jenkinson’s interview and book later this morning after Good Day Dakota.

To find “The Language of Cottonwoods: Essays on the Future of North Dakota,” go to Koehler Books.

It is being distributed at Barnes & Noble and other major book stores.