NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The USDA is investing $3.1 billion in more than a hundred selected projects classified as Climate Smart Commodities.

Some of these projects are here in North Dakota, and they help promote innovative ways to help our environment remain healthy and keep our ag economy growing.

This multistate project plans to enroll field crop farmers already engaged in organic grain production or desiring to transition to organic systems.

In North Dakota, this includes large and small crops, cattle ranches and even dairy farms.

It’s a way for farmers to get the help they need to transition to another type of farming without hurting their overall budget.

“We’ve now begun the exciting opportunity of reaching out to farmers encouraging them to participate, making the case that we are now prepared to provide resources to farmers to essentially encourage them to adopt a suite of practices, and then to work with the market to see if we can find markets that would be willing to pay a premium for a commodity smart commodity,” said Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

These markets will be in North Dakota and throughout the country.

