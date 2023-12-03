BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The season of giving is in the air, and a local non-profit organization is doing everything it can to get into the holiday spirit.



Organizers with Heaven’s Helpers Soup Kitchen and Closet 701 say moving into their new location would not have been a possible without help from volunteers — and in celebration of this momentous occasion, roughly 150 volunteers posed for a photo that will hang on the wall of the new building. Tours of the building were also given during the event, in order to showcase the fruits of their labor.

“Our volunteers are amazing,” state Closet 701 and Heaven’s Helpers representatives Kim Wood and Mark Meier. “Of course, we always need more, but the ones that we have are super awesome. They are here today, and they show up every day. It just shows God’s love as we help those that are hurting and in need of clothing. Because of them, we get to stand here today and share with you — because without volunteers, we don’t get to do what we do.”



Although it is especially important to volunteer during the holidays, organizers would like you to consider volunteering year round, especially after the holiday season ends. In order to learn how to do so, visit the organization’s website on this page.

