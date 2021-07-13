Closing arguments heard in case of man accused of fatally shooting Officer Cody Holte

A man accused of killing his mother and a Grand Forks Police officer should hear his fate soon.

Closing arugments happened Tuesday in the case against Salamah Pendleton.

He’s accused of killing Officer Cody Holte and Pendleton’s mother, Lola Moore in May of 2020.

Pendleton’s attorney says he did pull the trigger, but shouldn’t be convicted of murder because he was experiencing “extreme emotional disturbance.”

Officers were at the apartment to evict Pendleton and his mother.

Holte was killed in the shootout and two deputies were wounded when Pendleton shot 20 rounds through a bedroom wall.

Ballistics tests show the bullet that killed Pendleton’s mother came from his gun.

The prosecution says there’s no evidence that officers fired first.

Pendleton faces life without parole if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.