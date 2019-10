Car tires on winter road covered with snow. Vehicle on snowy alley in the morning at snowfall

Minot Public Library, Closed

Minot Airport, closed until 10 pm

No Mass at 4:30 pm at Little Flower Catholic Church in Minot, Mass will take place Sunday.

Velva branch/location of North Star Community Credit Union will be closed Saturday, October 12.

Dakota Pawnbrokers, closed

SUNDAY:

Polkafest in Center, ND, canceled