(KXNET) — 30 group have sent a letter to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), requesting the federal agency issue an advisory to states recommending they refrain from permitting any new carbon dioxide pipelines until the PHMSA regulations are final.

PHMSA announced its carbon pipeline safety rulemaking in May, citing safety concerns with current regulations, following a 2020 rupture in Satartia, Mississippi that forced the evacuation of 200 people and sent 45 to the hospital.

The 30 groups believe carbon pipelines pose significant dangers to public health and safety. Ruptures can release lethal levels of carbon dioxide, they argue.