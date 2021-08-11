Coffee With A Cop helps build relationships with the Minot community

Several people gathered to talk with local law enforcement on Wednesday over a cup of coffee.

The Minot Police Department and Ward County Sheriff’s Department teamed up for Coffee With A Cop.

It was a chance for community members to sit down and have a conversation with officers and deputies.

One of the kids that enjoyed the time said this allows her to hear about the career she wants to pursue.

“Well, I’ve gotten better because I naturally just get star struck. But it’s really fun because I get to figure more out about it,” Autumn Duncan said.

Minot police will also participate in the National Coffee With A Cop Day, coming up in November.