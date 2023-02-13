BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Snow. Icy roads. High winds. As a driver, these are things you need to watch out for during winter.

Add to the list heavy trucks.

According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, there are more crashes with vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or more during October through March than during the warmer weather months.

And 69 percent of those crashes happen in rural areas.

In fact, in 2021, one heavy vehicle-related crash took place nearly every 12 hours during the year and one heavy vehicle-related fatality occurred about every 33 days, according to Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon.

Heavy trucks include single unit trucks (2-axle or 3-axle), truck tractors (bobtail, semi-trailer, doubles and triples), and trucks with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating greater than 10,000 pounds.

Heavy trucks have different driving, turning and stopping characteristics than smaller, lighter vehicles. Add slippery roads during winter and you have the makings of a crash if you don’t treat driving near heavy vehicles with additional safe driving skills.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation suggests the following tips for sharing the road with heavy trucks:

Drive defensively: Pay attention to vehicle locations, traffic flow, vehicle signals and weather so you can anticipate problems and have plenty of time to react.

Avoid blind spots: Large vehicles have extensive blind spots on both sides. If you can’t see the driver’s face in the truck’s side-view mirror, they can’t see you.

Pass safely, or not at all: Large vehicles need twice the time and space to stop as smaller passenger vehicles. When changing lanes in front of large vehicles, allow one vehicle length for every 10 mph you are traveling (70 mph = 7 car lengths).

Pay close attention: Never cross behind a truck that’s backing up. Truck drivers don’t have a rearview mirror and therefore may not see you behind them.

Avoid the “squeeze play”: Truck and bus drivers sometimes need to swing wide to the left to safely make a right turn. They can’t see vehicles squeezing in between them and the curb. Watch for their turn signals and give them room to turn.

Heavy-vehicle drivers also need to take care in wintry weather. According to the highway department, roughly 46 percent of all heavy vehicle-related crashes over the past five years in North Dakota were single vehicle crashes.

The data also shows a significant percentage of collisions with heavy vehicles were rear-end crashes, with many happening at or involving intersections. Nearly 10 percent of crashes were speed-related.

You can learn more about heavy-vehicle crashes and other efforts to reduce fatalities on North Dakota roads here.