A big birthday celebration is coming up this week for a North Dakota man.

Ray Curtis will ring in 105 years on Friday.



The World War II veteran is a resident at The Wellington and after previous birthday parties in recent years were canceled due to the coronavirus, they’re working on surprising him with at least 105 birthday cards to mark the milestone.



“His mind is as sharp as a tack and he’s just amazing to me, and I tell him that all the time,” The Wellington’s Executive Director Dawn Anderson said.

To help them celebrate, you can send or e-mail cards to The Wellington, addressed to Ray Curtis before this Friday:

The Wellington

601 24th Ave SW

Minot, ND 58701

or

twel.adm@meridiansenior.com