Bismarck State College hosted a home baseball game for the first time in nearly two years, when they welcomed in the Dickinson State JV Baseball team for a doubleheader.

The Mystics put up big time numbers on the board, combining for 26 runs in their games, coming out with two wins as well.

Over at UMary, the Maruaders’ Volleyball Team faced off with Northern State in a scrimmage, falling 3-1 at home.