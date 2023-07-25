BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Daniel Vivas Ceron, a 42-year-old Colombian native was sentenced today for his role in aiding in international fentanyl trafficking.

The case was part of ‘Operation Denial’ — an Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation into the international trafficking of fentanyl and related items. The investigation began in North Dakota on January 3, 2015, following the overdose-related death of Grand Forks resident Bailey Henke.

Ceron was originally extradited from Panama to the United States on January 25, 2017. On July 12, 2019, he pled guilty to multiple charges — including Continuing Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances and Controlled Substance Analogues Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Death, and Money Laundering Conspiracy.

During his plea, Ceron stated that he and Jason Joey Berry — a 40-year-old man from Cornwall, Ontario — led an international operation to distribute fentanyl and fentanyl analogues from inside Drummondville, Quebec, using a cell phone from inside the prison. These items were then shipped from China to Canada, as well as the United States, and led to both fatal and non-fatal overdoses in North Dakota, Oregon, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Ceron was sentenced to 27 years of imprisonment, five years of supervised release, and to pay $11,048.43 in restitution for his crimes.

“The sentences announced today, and the suite of related prosecutions that preceded them, reflect the impressive cooperation and dedication of state, local, and federal law enforcement, along with our Canadian partners, to take down a pernicious and deadly network of fentanyl distributors,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in a press release. “The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable those like Ceron, Berry, and members of their network who injected fentanyl and fentanyl analogues into American society with deadly results. Concerted efforts like Operation Denial demonstrate the Justice Department’s commitment to eliminating the influx of fentanyl into our communities at their points of origin.”

Currently, Operation Denial has led to 31 defendants being charged in North Dakota, and three defendants charged in Oregon. The investigation has also resulted in nearly one million dollars in property and money forfeited from organization members.