NEW SALEM, N.D. (KXNET) — The westbound lane of I-94 east of New Salem was closed for over two hours on Saturday, April 1, after a collision between a tractor-trailer and a combine prevented vehicles from continuing down the highway.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, a combine was traveling west on I-94 from Mandan to Glen Ullin on the right shoulder of the highway, as was a Kenworth truck-tractor traveling from Mandan to Richardton. As the combine approached the overpass on 41st Avenue, the driver drove into both lanes to cross the bridge. The semi driver attempted to brake and evade, but could not avoid a collision with the rear of the combine.

Following the rear-ending, the combine spun laterally to the left, and both units came to rest with the Peterbilt facing west and the combine interlocked with it facing south on the bridge. As a result of the crash, the roadway could not be passed by traffic at the bridge, and was rerouted in the westbound lane at exit 134 to Highway 10 to New Salem for approximately 2 hours and 38 minutes.

No serious injuries were reported or observed in the crash, and no hazardous materials were released by the Peterbilt. The accident currently remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.