Coming Up: A Gathering of the Teddy Roosevelts in Medora

Have you ever wanted to meet Teddy Roosevelt? What about 10 — and all at once?

This Friday and Saturday you’ll have that chance in Medora at the Badlands Chautauqua – A Gathering of Teddy Roosevelts and Friends event.

It will feature “double digits” of Theodore Roosevelt and a variety of historical characters from Medora and Roosevelt’s past telling stories about the 26th president, the American West and more.

The event will be Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., but a lot more is happening this weekend at the Rough Rider Hotel Conference Room, the Chautauqua tent by the Von Hoffman House and in the area near the Joe Ferris General Store.

The full schedule is below:

Friday, July 16

8 a.m. Guided Hike with Joe Wiegand, Theodore Roosevelt reprisor – Pancratz Trail, 6th Street. Hike departs from bench 200 feet up from trailhead. Strenuous. 45 minutes.

9 a.m. The Election of 1912 – Cliston Brown, Rough Rider Hotel Conference room

10 a.m. Theodore Roosevelt and the Path to Governor – Kurt Skinner– Chautauqua tent by the Von Hoffman House Games and Stories with the Roosevelts – Ferris Store Lawn

10 a.m. Collecting Theodore Roosevelt – Tom Peeling – Rough Rider Hotel Conference Room

1:30 p.m. On the Campaign Trail: Roosevelt and Friends – Chautauqua Tent – (Featuring Jane Addams, Theodore Roosevelt, Dr. Charles Eliot, Sylvane Ferris, Corinne Roosevelt Robinson)

2:30 p.m. Eleanor Roosevelt – Jane Van Boskirk, Rough Rider Hotel Conference room

3:30 p.m. The Teddy Roosevelt Show – [ticketed event] – Joe Wiegand, Old Town Hall Theater

6:30 p.m. – Roosevelts will greet at the Medora Musical and Pitchfork Steak Fondue and attend Musical

Saturday, July 17

8 a.m. Guided Hike with Joe Wiegand, Theodore Roosevelt reprisor – Pancratz Trail, 6th Street. Hike departs from bench 200 ft. up from trailhead. Strenuous. 90 minutes.

9 a.m. Expanded Children’s Hour – activities 9:00 to 10:30

Campaign Button Making – Lawn near Ferris General Store

Rough Rider Recruiting – Lawn across from North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame

Games and Stories with the Roosevelts – Lawn by Ferris General Store

10:30 a.m. Parade from Teddy’s Bear to Chautauqua tent

11 a.m. “Wild and the Animal Band” (new kids’ show)– Andrist Stage by Chautauqua tent

11 a.m. John Adams – Peyton Dixon – Rough Rider Hotel Conference Room

1 p.m. Tea with Mrs. Roosevelt, featuring Ethel and Quentin Roosevelt –Larry and Julia Marple, Lucy and Aksel Seeve – Von Hoffman House lawn

2 p.m. Campaign Song Sing-along – Colleen Reinhardt and Larry Marple – Chautauqua tent

3:30 p.m. The Teddy Roosevelt Show – Joe Wiegand – Old Town Hall Theater – [ticketed event]

6:30 p.m. Too Many Teddies – Theodore Roosevelt reprisors will give brief performances. Old Town Hall Theater – FREE

Sunday, July 18

10 a.m. Games and Stories with the Roosevelts – Ferris Store Lawn

11 a.m. “Legendary: A Campfire Tale” – Andrist Stage

1 p.m. Tea with Mrs. Roosevelt – Von Hoffman House Lawn

2 p.m. Theodore Roosevelt – Peyton Dixon – Rough Rider Hotel Conference room