Commercial Bee Supply opens in Hettinger

Commercial Bee Supply has brought a new location to Hettinger, the North Dakota Department of Commerce announced Thursday.

The business will create 12 full-time jobs and boost the beekeeping industry in the state, which is already the number one honey producer in the nation.

“We are very excited to be a part of the community in Hettinger and provide supplies to all beekeepers in the Midwest,” Commercial Bee Supply Director of Strategic Planning Blake Shook said. “Hettinger, North Dakota is strategically located in the heart of commercial beekeeping country and is an easy drive to South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, and the rest of the state. These are some of the largest honey-producing states in the country, and we look forward to being a local resource for them.”

Commercial Bee Supply is projected to earn $19.4 million in revenue a year, according to Director of Adams County Development Corporation and Hettinger Area Chamber of Commerce Jasmin Fosheim.

Commercial Bee Supply is located at 402 Hwy 12 East in Hettinger.