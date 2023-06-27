BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new hearing has given Summit Carbon Solutions a chance to present their own side of the controversial debate over their ND pipeline project — but citizens were also present to air out their own concerns.

Stephanie Doolittle, who attended the hearing, says she has been fighting Summit Carbon Solutions for two years.

“We are just trying to protect our property rights,” she states, “and having to deal with this for the last two years…the added stress that it has brought to our operation and the financial stress, no landowner, no property should have to go through.”

During the day’s proceedings, Summit Carbon Solutions explained why the company wishes to withhold a pipeline risk assessment and a CO2 dispersion model (which estimates the potential spread of a chemical in the event of a leak) from the public.

“It’s very concerning,” Doolittle states. “You would think a company selling a product that you are confident in you would have no problem sharing safety with the communities and the people it could affect.”

Those concerned with the safety of the pipeline bring up the leak that happened in Mississippi back in 2020. According to public testimony, the resulting plume was 24 miles long.



“We did a plume with exactly the dimensions as that,” said ND Landowner Karl Rakow, “and if something happens in the Burnt Creek Valley and Highway 83, 24 miles of that would encompass the entire city of Bismarck.”

Rakow believes there’s a more dangerous reason for Summit’s reluctance.

“Logically when people don’t give you information, what are they trying to hide?” asks Rakow. “We need to know what we are facing, and should it be running through where Bismarck is growing. It defies logic as to why it’s there, but if it’s going to be there, we should know as citizens what we are looking at.”

Both Doolittle and Rakow hope the Public service commission will deny Summit the siting permit. Summit Carbon Solutions say they are happy to continue conversations with the commission, including those regarding any additional information it requires.