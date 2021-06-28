Commission on Aging reminds people to check on elderly during summer heat

During the summer temperatures can get pretty hot, and during that time is when you should check on the senior citizens you know. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s in the coming days so making sure they have enough supplies is important.

“So we should be looking in on these people every couple days making sure that they are hydrating themselves,” Roger Reich, Executive Director at the Minot Commission on Aging, said. “As we get older sometimes that’s the thing we don’t do a lot of is hydrate and stay hydrated, and we need to make sure we are doing that this time of the year.”

Reich said it’s also important to make sure they have some kind of cooling system whether that is an air condition unit or a fan. He said even though they may be equipped with the necessities, doing a face-to-face check-in is best.

“We try that with the seniors that are on our Meals on Wheels routes and those that we know so we try to do that on a day-to-day basis and that’s the best thing to do,” Reich said. “But if you can’t do that a phone call or text message at least you know that they are answering you and that they are OK.”

The Commission on Aging offers many programs that give the opportunity to check in on the seniors in not only Minot but surrounding areas. Those services include the popular meals on wheels, health clinics and many more.

“We also do reassurance and we do educational-type programs for our seniors and fitness classes. We do chair yoga and some other exercise bone builders so that they can stay active,” Reich said.

The Minot Commission on Aging is planning on having seniors back inside their building starting next week after the holiday.