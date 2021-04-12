Community asked to help name new Bismarck elementary schools

Two new elementary schools will be built and Bismarck Public Schools wants your help to name them.

It’s been full steam ahead as the boundary changes were approved early last month. Now, a survey is being conducted to find the most appropriate names.

People are encouraged to go online and submit their ideas. So far, BPS has gotten more than 1,200 submissions.

“Couple of them that I could just mention off the top of my head would be Fortnite and Beetlejuice.

So, we thank those that listed those as names, but then those that probably are pretty standard within those neighborhoods or that development. Many submissions being just Elkridge or Silver Ranch. It has completely been either hilariously funny or pretty serious as well,” said Assistant Superintendent Brad Barnhardt.

The names of the new schools are planned to be unveiled by August and will ultimately be decided by the school board. A groundbreaking ceremony for the northeast school is scheduled for this Friday. The public is invited to attend.

For more information on how you can submit a name or on the construction of the new schools, click HERE.