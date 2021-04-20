Community COVID numbers affect long-term care residents

North Dakota long-term facilities are beginning to test frequently again for COVID-19, and the uptick in positive cases in the community has something to do with it.

When there is a rolling average of positives over 10 percent in a community, facilities are required to test twice a week.

If there is a positive case found, facilities have to test twice a week for two weeks due to the infectious period of the virus.

If the rolling average is between 5 and 10 percent, they facility must conduct a testing event.

North Dakota’s Long Term Care Association President says one positive case in a nursing home will cause the facility to close to all visitation.

“Every time you have a testing date, you’re waiting for those results and you’re just hoping everyone is negative. And then when you find those positive cases it’s like, ‘Oh no, we just gotta shut down again,'” explained Shelly Peterson.

Peterson also says there’s a correlation between community numbers and long-term care facilities: When cases rise in a community, they see a rise within their facilities.