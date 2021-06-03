Community raises awareness for Indigenous children found in mass grave in Canada

After the remains of 215 Indigenous children were found in a mass grave at a Kamloops Residential School, Indigenous people from Bismarck decided they needed to find a way to stand in solidarity.

As a way to bring awareness, group members from all over brought children’s shoes to Steamboat Park to represent the lives of the kids lost. Also on display were signs with facts about the history behind residential schools.

Organizer Moriah Croweagle says any of those children could have been from North Dakota.

“If we all look at it, we’re all big one family. You know, all big one tribe, even if we have different clans or different tribes. We’re all big one family. So why not support? Even if I’m here in Bismarck, North Dakota, I have family in Canada. So I can’t go up there them, so why not do it here?” explained Croweagle.

As of now, there is an investigation underway to identify the causes and timing of the deaths.