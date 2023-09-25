MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Community Rocks held a special ceremony at MSU after raising $17,000 this summer.

According to Community Rocks, their mission is to deliver performance arts events to support Minot’s arts and entertainment scene, as well as those in need. The organization typically partners with volunteers, who then assign beneficiaries. The organization then gives all the raised money back to the community.

During the event, Leaders from different organizations were present to receive their checks and take pictures with their supporters. Some of the groups in attendance include Roosevelt Park Zoo, Prairie Grit Adaptive Sports, Project Bee, and more.

“It is the highlight of the year, really,” explains Community Rocks representative Andrew Bertsch. “A lot of people like to come to the concert, but the gifting ceremony where we actually push all the money back out into the community is the highlight of the entire year. It is the purpose of our organization.”

Bertsch says that so far, Community Rocks has performed eight of these concert and gifting events — and in the process, has given over $300,000 back to Minot businesses.