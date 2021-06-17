Company agrees to settle alleged Clean Water Act violations in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Federal regulators say a Colorado company has agreed to settle alleged Clean Water Act violations stemming from the company’s oil production activities in North Dakota.

The Environmental Protection Agency says Phoenix Petroleum LLC has agreed to pay a $50,000 penalty as part of the settlement.

The EPA says inspections of two of the company’s tank batteries in Divide and Williams counties in 2015 found inadequate spill prevention plans and containment measures.

The EPA says the problems have been corrected.

Federal regulators say discharges from the facilities have the potential to impact White Earth Creek, a tributary to the White Earth River.