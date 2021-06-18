Concerts return to Minot for the summer showcasing local talent

Local artists are getting to showcase their talents.

The Minot Area Council for the Arts is holding Arts in the City and Arts in the Park this summer. Concerts on Sunday in the parks are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and this year, Thursday night concerts were added all on Main Street at 7 p.m. Different musicians will perform for each scheduled event.

“Minot has such a rich and diverse artistic offering that a lot of people don’t necessarily realize even people who have lived here for a long time don’t know everything that Minot has to offer,” Justin Anderson, Executive Director, said.



Below is the complete list of all artists for the remainder of the summer.