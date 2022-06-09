BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A judge denied early release for the man convicted of killing his family in 1992.

A request for a reduced sentence for Michael Neugebauer was denied by judge Bobbi Weiler on Wednesday.

Neugebauer was convicted of killing his father, mother, brother and sister 30 years ago.

In April, he filed to have his sentence reduced. Neugebauer had argued that since there was no parole mentioned in any of his sentences, his sentences were unconstitutional and must be remedied.

He says he suffered physical abuse at the hands of his father and sexual abuse from his sister, accusations the state does not deny.

Neugebauer has now been in prison for nearly 30 years and he will remain there.