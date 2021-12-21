Cookie University grad shares her story as Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons readies for another session

Dozens of young girls will take part in Cookie University this year. The Girl Scout program is part of efforts to support encourage entrepreneurs and leaders.

Eleven-year-old Arabella Archambault has sold more than 700 cookies since she began selling two years ago — but Girl Scout cookie sale season is much more than just sweets. Archambault says she learned a lot of skills at Cookie University.

“We learned about money management, business ethics, younger Girl Scouts get to learn a lot of confidence and communication skills,” she said.

Before cookie sale season each year, the Girl Scouts set a day aside to train girls with valuable skills in running a business.

Director of Communications at Girl Scouts Dakota Horizon, Stacey Andernacht, said: “These skills are really important to set them up for success not only in the cookie program but also in the future.”

Andernacht said they “pride ourselves in equipping girls with the skills that they need to be the leaders of tomorrow.”

This year, the girls are introducing a new cookie recipe. Archambault said the new cookie is the “adventurefuls” which is brownie-inspired.

There will be two events in Minot and Bismarck on separate days for girls of all ages from kindergarten through high school.

Andernacht said Cookie University is an opportunity for new scouts to join and older scouts to build on their skills.