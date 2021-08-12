Cooking fire damages apartment in southwest Minot

A cooking fire caused minor damage to an apartment in southwest Minot on Wednesday.

The Minot Fire Department was called to 700 6th Ave SW for a report of smoke coming through an apartment door. Upon arrival, fire crews found a lower level apartment full of smoke.

Crews made entry and conducted a search of the apartment. They found one person asleep in a bedroom, and evacuated him from the structure. Crews continued their search and found a fire that had burned itself out in the kitchen. Fire crews checked the area for further signs of fire and ventilated the building.

The fire caused minor damage to the apartment. Authorities say the fire was caused by unattended cooking materials.

There were no working smoke detectors in the apartment. No injuries were reported.