MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Whether you’re a pickle fanatic or not, these two recipes will spice up a summer barbeque, add great flavor to any classic meal, and can also serve as an excellent snack for lake days. If you like spicy, sweet, or sour, they’re sure to hit all of your taste buds.

Spicy Garlic Pickles

Ingredients:

6 pickling cucumbers

6 cloves of garlic smashed and minced

2 TBSP salt

1 TSP peppercorns

3 dried chilis

1 C fresh dill

1 and 1/2 C apple cider vinegar

1 C water

Two – 2-quart jars with sealing lid

Instructions:

Cut cucumbers into both spears and chips. Or into whatever shape you prefer. Put the cucumbers into the jars. Garlic, dried peppers, salt, dill, and peppercorns go in a jar. Mix the apple cider vinegar and water. Pour that over the top of all the spices and cucumbers. Make sure all of the ingredients are fully submerged in the vinegar mixture. Seal the jar with the lid. Refrigerate for at least 3 days.

Bread and Butter Pickles

Ingredients:

6 pickling cucumbers

1 thinly sliced white onion

3 TBSP salt

1 C brown sugar

1 C white vinegar

1/2 C of apple cider vinegar

2 TSP of celery seeds

2 TSP of mustard seeds

Instructions:

The cut cucumbers and onion slices go into a large bowl and get sprinkled and tossed with all of the salt. Cover and set into the fridge for one hour. After an hour, transfer the cucumbers and onions into a colander and rinse thoroughly until the sale is completely rinsed off. Combine the brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, white wine vinegar, mustard, and celery seeds in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Mix and cook until the sugar is completely dissolved. Transfer the cucumbers and onions to a bowl and pour the vinegar mixture over the top of them. Let the liquid come to room temperature. Then transfer it into a jar and seal it shut. Refrigerate for 24 hours.