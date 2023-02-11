BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — With how many places and cultures there are across the world, it’s only natural that they all have their own unique ways of speaking. Accents are one thing, but sometimes, specific areas have their own special words or phrases unique to the area. But as populations merge and languages flow together, many of these unique dialects are disappearing across the world.

While many like the idea of terms and phrases being understood by everyone, there are groups that aim to protect these more unique patterns. An example of this stems from the Brith government, which moved to make the Welsh dialect an official language (thus preserving its use) in the last decade. However, is the need for these protections of any interest to the people of America?

To find out how interested people around the United States are in preserving their own regional dialects, WritingTips.com surveyed 3,000 individuals to determine how many people in each state would support protections for these unusual speaking patterns. During this study, it was discovered that 57% of surveyed individuals would like the North Dakotan dialect to be protected by law.

While our manner of speaking isn’t nearly as difficult to understand as some across the US, there are certainly a few terms you won’t find in many other places south of ND. The most popular of these are phrases like ‘Uff Da!’ (originally a Scandinavian term for empathy, compassion, or annoyance), ‘Dontcha Know’, or ‘Yeah No For Sure’. While some of these cross the border both figurately and literally (also showing up frequently in discussions of Canadian dialect), it’s great to see that people care about the dialect here in North Dakota enough that they wish to keep it alive for as long as possible.

North Dakota isn’t alone in wanting to keep their dialects alive either — the polled individuals from other states also sought to preserve their own special phrases. Of particular note here were the odd term ‘Bazz On’ from Maine (used to describe a drunken state), and Kansas’s expression of surprise ‘Shucky Darn!’.

“Preserving local dialects is important not just for linguistic diversity, but for cultural preservation as well. Each state’s dialect is a reflection of its history, community, and identity. By valuing and protecting these linguistic variations, we are also valuing and protecting the diversity of perspectives and experiences that make our country so unique.”

Do you think you can translate some of the more bizarre dialects from around the US? If you know your lingo, feel free to put it to the test by taking this online local dialect quiz.

To view more information about local dialects or writing advice, visit The Writing Tips Institute online here.