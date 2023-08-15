BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — It’s been 44 years since passenger trains served the Bismarck area. But now, there’s a chance Capitol City residents might once again ride the rails locally — provided the interest is there and the feds buy into the idea.

The Federal Rail Association is conducting a long-distance rail study nationwide to evaluate the restoration of daily long-distance intercity rail passenger service and the potential for new Amtrak long-distance routes. The study will ultimately create a long-term vision and identify capital projects and funding needed to implement that vision.

Part of the plan could include reviving the former North Coast Hiawatha route that passed through the Bismarck-Mandan area. That route, which formed a southern leg east and west through the state and stopped at the Bismarck Depot, came to an end in 1979.

North Dakotans are encouraged to offer feedback on the idea of reviving passenger rail service once again in Bismarck by going to https://www.fralongdistancerailstudy.org, or by email to contactus@fralongdistancerailstudy.org by August 21.

You can also learn more about the study itself at the website above.