Could warmer weather really slow COVID-19?

There has been a lot of talk about the number of cases of the coronavirus either decreasing or completely vanishing when we warm this Spring and Summer.

First, It’s a myth that a virus will completely go away in the warmer months. You can still contract a virus – like the flu – in the Summer. It’s just not as likely as it is in Winter. But that’s also from research on viruses we know. Not of this new virus.

The research on COVID-19 is very new. The virus is only a few months old. Which means there hasn’t been time for peer reviewed research. Peer reviewed means that experts have done reaearch and other experts in the same or related field will review it for accuracy. This is to ensure all of the facts are published and the right information is released to the public.

But there is some validity to the notion that warmer air can slow down a virus. The warmer the air, the more moisture content and the larger the water droplets – which is where the virus is carried in the air. Those larger water droplets in warmer air tend to settle faster because they’re heavier. They don’t float or linger in the air as easily.

The colder the air, the drier it will be and the smaller the water droplets. Making them lighter and easier to suspend in the air. They can stay airborne for a while or settle much slower. That’s why it’s easier for you to breath them in during the colder months.

But even though the warmer weather may be helpful in slowing the contraction with other viruses, research is still too new to make that same case for COVID-19. A doctor with the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard points out that this new strain of coronavirus has already spread pretty efficiently in countries along the equator in warmer climates. While scientists are still working on a vaccine and treatment, it’s perhaps just as important to research COVID-19 throughout the world in the coming months because other factors such as day length and UV light could even lead to answers like in other viruses.

The Nation’s top Infectious Disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci – you more than likely have seen him in the daily briefings with the President – he says it’s not unreasonable to think the number of cases could slow this summer but admits the research is still too new. But that if these principles applied, we could see another spike in cases next Fall when the temperatures cool again.

Experts are warning that even if the warmer months do slow down transmission, it doesn’t necessarily mean the number of cases will go down in the long run, it just means they could be transmitted slower