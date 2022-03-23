A few more details are emerging in the fatal Mandan hit-and-run incident that ended in a police chase and crash in Bismarck.

Around 7:25 a.m. on March 21, 77-year-old Erwin Geigle, of Mandan, was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in the parking of the All Seasons Arena next to Mandan High School.

The vehicle took off, prompting police to be on the lookout for a white Ford F250 pickup based on surveillance video at the time of the hit-and-run.

The suspect vehicle

According to one of several affidavits filed in Burleigh County, around 8:50 a.m., Bismarck police officers noticed a pickup that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the Dan’s Supermarket parking lot on West Turnpike Avenue.

According to the affidavit, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the car fled, towing a 1976 Chevy Blazer that had just been reported stolen from the supermarket parking lot.

The suspect pickup raced east on Turnpike at speeds of 40 to 50 miles per hour. It turned east on Capitol Avenue and then north on State Street.

According to police, the vehicle ran a red light at the State Street and the I-94 westbound off-ramp where it was hit broadside by a UPS truck getting off the interstate.

Wade Bison

The crash caused the suspect pickup to spin sideways and roll multiple times down the hill on the east side of State Street, still pulling the Chevy Blazer. The vehicles came to a stop in the fence outside Motel 6.

According to the affidavit, the driver, later identified as Wade Bison, immediately got out of the vehicle and, “tried walking away as if he was not associated with the vehicle.”

He was arrested and handcuffed and advised of his Miranda Rights, according to police. Bison immediately said he wanted to talk to his lawyer.

The F250 pickup was determined to have been stolen in Williams County.