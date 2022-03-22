The initial hearing for a man accused of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run was interrupted when he reportedly threw his iPad and decided he didn’t want to listen to any more of it.

Thirty-nine-year-old Wade Bison is accused of driving the vehicle that struck and killed 77-year-old Erwin Leon Geigle Monday morning.

Bison appeared in court virtually Tuesday facing several charges including theft, fleeing a peace officer, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

The Morton County prosecutor indicated more charges would be coming soon. She also spoke about Bison’s criminal history and said he was already on probation for a prior offense.

Bison could be seen virtually for a time during the hearing, but after a while, his video was turned off.

A deputy later indicated to the judge that Bison became upset, tossed his iPad and said he did not want to hear anything further.

The hearing was rescheduled for Wednesday. Court records do not currently list an attorney for Bison.

According to the Mandan Police Department, Geigle was in the parking lot of the All Seasons Arena, near Mandan High School, on Monday morning to pick up a family member when he was struck and killed.