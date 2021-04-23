Court rules new trial for former teacher convicted of GSI

Former Williston Catholic school teacher Everest Moore was convicted of eight counts of gross sexual imposition in 2019 in Williston.

He was found guilty of molesting multiple students while a teacher at St. Joseph School.

After an appeal, the Supreme Court ruled that he deserved a new trial after a judge improperly closed hearings to the public.

Moore’s new bond is set at $100,000 and he is to have no contact with his former employer, and anyone under 18.

A new trial in Northwest District Court has not yet been set.