At-home COVID-19 tests were distributed throughout North Dakota today free of charge.

1.5 million tests were purchased by the North Dakota Department of Health, and at the State Capitol, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health had a steady stream of people coming through.

They had two test kits available for pick up for each person in a household.

Officials say they had about 6,000 kits to give away, and by early afternoon they estimated more than half had already been given out.

Beginning Wednesday, COVID tests can be picked up at BBPH and at local health departments across the state.