BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET)— On April 10, President Biden signed a bipartisan resolution, ending the U.S. COVID emergency. That national emergency gave the government authority to implement policies that would help protect the nation as much as possible. But where is North Dakota now in the fight against the Coronavirus? Kirby Kruger, the section chief for the North Department of Health Disease Control and Forensic Pathology, joined Nicholas Quallich on Good Day Dakota to answer that question and more.