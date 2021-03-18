Crack vs Powder cocaine: New Bipartisan legislation aims to eliminate sentencing disparities

Both Republicans and democrats are coming together in support of something called the Equal Act — new legislation that aims to eliminate the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine.



You might be surprised to learn that there’s no pharmacological difference in how the body reacts to the substance in it’s different forms.

What’s even more surprising, is a person’s sentence can be 18 times worse for a crack cocaine offense.

Many people are asking why.

Matthew Charles, who was one of the first people freed following similar legislation, says the issue dates back to the war on drugs targeting the black community.

“Not only were they being taken at a rapid rate. Arrested at a rapid rate but also given sentences that were beyond what was appropriate,” said Matthew Charles, Criminal Justice Reform Advocate.



According to the US sentencing report, 80.9 % of crack cocaine trafficking offenders were black. Powder cocaine offenders have been shown to be mostly white, and often receive lesser sentences.



Charles tells us the effects of the disparity is something he personally experienced.



“By no means was I innocent. I was guilty as sin. But at the same token, I received an excess of 20 years just based off the fact that I sold crack cocaine as opposed to powder cocaine,” said Charles.



While earlier efforts to bring the 100-1 disparity down to 18-1 were successful, others feel more change is necessary.

“It’s now time to take the second step. And that means completely fully and finally eliminating this egregious disparity from the law altogether,” said Holly Harris, Executive Director, Justice Action Network.



“Anybody that even believes the do the crime do the time mantra will also agree that a person should also be able to do the appropriate time,” said Charles.



North Dakota Congressman, Kelly Armstrong, supports the bill, and says, it just makes sense.

“The vast majority of people who are charged under these crimes are between the age 18 to 25.

They are going to reenter society at some point in time.

Locking people up for 30 years for a first time non-violent offense doesn’t solve a lot of our problems.

We can help save lives.

We can help bring families back together, and in the process, you know what else?

We can help save the taxpayer some money,” said North Dakota Congressman, Kelly Armstrong.



“We’re not saying people shouldn’t be held accountable.

I’m sure the people of Bismarck truly believe that the people who commit violent crimes are dangerous and should be isolated from society.

They should be put away.

But people who are sick, people struggling with addiction or mental illness.

We should get them treatment.

We shouldn’t just throw them behind bars, so that they become better criminals rather than better citizens,” said Harris.



Harris also says these are our friends and family members and that ultimately, their goal is to help them get on with their lives.

The Justice Action Network and Representative Armstrong hope the Equal Act gets a judiciary hearing, soon.