BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — What do Elton John, Wednesday Addams, and Star-Lord have in common? Every one of them appeared at the Craftcade this weekend at a special all-ages Halloween Party.

The Craftcade in Bismarck opened its doors for a spooky celebration on Sunday, October 29, in which families and children of all ages were welcome to attend the event. During the party, kids were entered in a contest for the best costume — the winner of which received a pizza party for them and their classmates, regardless of their age level.

Management at the Craftcade would like families to know about their Sunday family-friendly events — and that they’re always a great opportunity for kids in the community to visit their restaurant and arcade.

“There’s not too much for families to do,” explains the Craftcade’s General Manager Amanda Erickson, “especially in the winter. So we open up every Sunday. Kids can come in from 11 to 9. And have them play games — most of them are free to play, so it’s not expensive for families to do. Just come in, get some pizza, and have some fun.”

To learn more about the Craftcade, visit their website here.