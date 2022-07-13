BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer (R) is among a group of 11 Republicans to introduce the Unborn Child Support Act, which would allow mothers to receive child support payments while they’re pregnant.

The act would give courts the ability to award child support payments to mothers. It would also do the following:

Requires judges to consult with mothers on payment plans and gives mothers discretion as to whether or not child support payments will be awarded retroactively

Mandates that all paternity tests be at the discretion of the mother and not be conducted if the test would put the child at risk

“Caring for the well-being of our children begins long before a baby is born. It begins at the first moment of life – conception – and fathers have obligations, financial and otherwise, during pregnancy. Mothers should be able to access child support payments as soon as she is supporting a child. Our bill makes this possible,” said Cramer in a press release.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA-04), Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rick Scott (R-FL), Roger Marshall (R-KS), James Lankford (R-OK), Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) joined the bill.