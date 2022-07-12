BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer says he’s “healing nicely” after he lost the tip of one of his fingers.

In June, Cramer said he hurt himself while doing yardwork and that he needed immediate surgery.

On Monday, Cramer thanked the surgeons who helped him, in addition to his family for their prayers.

“3 weeks ago I crushed 2 fingers between 2 rocks and lost the tip of 1. Thanks to great surgeons and 4 hrs of HBOT treatments and prayers of many, especially my grandchildren, my remaining tissue is healing nicely. Looking forward to returning to DC this evening. #GodIsGood,” a tweet from Cramer read.