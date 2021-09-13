Cramer outlines issues with FWS enforcement of Waterfowl Production Area or (WPA) easements in N.D.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) is continuing his work promoting cooperative federalism by hosting Biden Administration regulators to meet with North Dakota industry leaders and stakeholders, to hear concerns about how regulations may be burdening their operations.

For today’s Ag and Energy Insight, we will look at Senator Cramer’s day of hosting U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary of Fish and Wildlife and Parks, Shannon (EStin-Nose) Estenoz, to discuss how to improve FWS enforcement of Waterfowl Production Area or (WPA) easements in North Dakota.

Senator Cramer outlined the problems he sees with Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) enforcement of Waterfowl Protection Area (WPA) Easements with Shannon Estenoz, during a Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee hearing on her nomination on May 13th, 2021.

We will have the full report after Good Day Dakota.

