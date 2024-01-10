ANAMOOSE, ND (KXNET) — A Little Falls, Minnesota man was hurt when his semi pulling a trailer ran off the road near Anamoose Tuesday afternoon.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 55-year-old driver was about 15 miles south of Anamoose on Highway 14 when he apparently left the road to the right, corrected, ran off the road to the left, went over an approach, tipped on the driver’s side and slid into a ditch, hitting a utility pole.

The driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Trinity Health in Minot.

According to the highway patrol, the driver said he was reaching for his water bottle on the floorboard prior to running off the road. He was charged with Failure to Maintain Control (Distracted Driving).

The crash remains under investigation.