Creedence Energy Services testing for more eco-friendly well production

Creedence Energy Services in Minot is looking to get more out of well production in a more eco-friendly way.

“The ultimate goal here is to increase oil production,” CEO Kevin Black said.

And that’s what Creedence Energy Services is doing.

Earlier this year, the oil and gas company received a grant through the North Dakota Industrial Commission’s Oil and Gas Research Program to test the use of bio-surfactants.

“Right at the beginning of April we deployed our first two treatments on one mile lateral Bakken Three Forks Wells,” Black said.

He says the results are impressive.

“We did these trials in wells that were making about 20 barrels a day and we have seen over the course of the first 60 days over a 100% increase in daily oil production,” Black said.

So we’re sure you’re wondering…what is a bio-surfactant?

It’s a naturally made, 100% biodegradable substance from oils and sugars, and like all surfactants, it acts as a wetting agent in oil wells.

“What makes this chemistry so unique is the micelle size or the smallest size these molecules will glomerate,” Black said.

He says it’s smaller than human DNA allowing it to reach parts of the Bakken that synthetic chemicals being used now can’t reach.

“What that allows is the operator to produce significantly more oil than it previously would’ve and as Marty said the return on investment was less than 60 days on both wells,” Black explained.

Locus Bio-Energy, based out of Ohio, is responsible for creating this bio-surfactant and implementing it to the Williston Bakken.

“I’ve said it many times, in my mind, the Williston Basin is one of the best oil fields in the United States, as far as opportunities for us, and having a good relationship with Creedence and partnering with them on these wells has been a fabulous experience,” Locus Bio-Energy Technical Director Marty Shumway said.

An experience that could soon be the future of the whole Bakken.

“Over 15,000 wells in the Bakken right now produce less than 150 barrels a day. We really see the majority of those wells being ideal candidate wells and so this has large scalability across the Bakken,” Black said.

Black says this will also help prolong well-life existence and help eliminate re-fracking which could cost millions.