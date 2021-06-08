Crews continue work on repairing Minot wells

We have an update about the mandatory water restriction in Minot.

Construction crews are working to fix the four broken wells. One of the wells, known as Well E, has been down since March.

This well alone pumps 900-1,000 gallons of water a minute and 1.4 million gallons every day.

Last week, we reported that Minot residents were using 11 million gallons of water — and the city could only produce 9 million.

The assistant public works director says daily usage has now decreased to about 7.5 million gallons per day.

He asks that everyone continue to limit water usage.

“We’re going to keep the mandate in place for a couple more days while we finish this well. We’re still working on a raw water line to connect two wells back to the plant. We would just like the help probably through the end of the week,” said Jason Sorenson.

The cost to repair all four wells is expected to be $516,000.