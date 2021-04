Fire crews from Minot Rural, Des Lacs and Burlington are working to put out a fire at Flying S Ranch, a private airport, in Minot.

Our reporter on scene says a visible amount of grass around the area has burned but appears to be contained, although a structure is still ablaze as of 4:15 p.m.

Officials are standing by as County Road 14 leading up to the airport is closed.

This is a developing story. Stick with KX News for updates.