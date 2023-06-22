UPDATE: June 21, 2023 10:45 a.m.: Otter Tail Power reports on its outage map that only four customers remain without power Thursday morning and crews are working to restore those four. Earlier Thursday morning, 186 people were without power. Meanwhile, Roughrider Electric Cooperative crews continue working to restore power to 48 people in Billings, Slope and Stark counties following extremely high winds overnight that broke or toppled at least 45 power oles.

DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — Roughrider Electric Cooperative crews in the Dickinson region are working to restore power to customers following powerful winds Wednesday night and early Thursday morning that toppled or broke numerous power distribution poles.

According to the coop’s Facebook page, at least 30 poles alone were forced down by high winds along Highway 85 south of Belfield.

About 15 poles are also reported down near Richardton, the coop notes.

“Our crews are still assessing the damage, and contractor crews are on their way to help,” Roughrider states. “We will continue to update our members as we make progress throughout the day. Thank you for your patience.”

Roughly 38 customers are without power in Billings County, four in Slope County and six in Stark County, according to the Roughrider Electric Coop outage map.

Meanwhile, about 186 customers in the Rugby area are without power this morning, according to Otter Tail Power Company’s outage map. Wednesday night’s high winds are also being blamed for the problems.

According to the Otter Tail outage map, crews have been working since just before 7:00 a.m. and hope to have power restored within the next few hours.